VAN HASSEL,
Doreen (nee Markham):
Peacefully at Strathallan on June 4, 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Antonious, and treasured and adored mother of Chrissy and the late Greg (Fairlie), Anna and Bruce (Oregon), Cecelia (Timaru), Grabrielle and John (Auckland), Paula and Andrew (Rangiora), and loved 'Don' of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doreen will be remembered for her many years of nursing, kindness, integrity and impeccable standards. At Doreen's request, a private service will be held. Messages to 23 Beverley Hill, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 6 to June 8, 2019