Doreen MCLAY

  • "Remembered with love, she was a great lady and lived a good..."
    - Christine and Ron Bailey
Death Notice

McLAY, Doreen Isabella:
(formerly of Waimate) Passed away peacefully at Maygrove Village Hospital, Orewa, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Loved wife of the late Andrew, mother of Don and Heather (Australia), Ian and Diane (Orewa). Loved by her five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Now resting with her Lord.

A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, Auckland, on Thursday, June 6, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 1, 2019
