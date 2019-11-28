JONES, Doreen Lydia:
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury, on Monday, November 25, 2019. In her 90th year. Surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Kevin and Barbara, Stuart and Christine, Les and Di. Treasured grandmother of Ally, and Mitch; Jake, and Elliott, and Lachlan; Sam, and Ella, and Kate. Special great-grandmother of Hunter, Bella, and Millie. Special thanks to the staff of the Timaru Hospital and the South Canterbury Hospice for their care. Donations to The Order of St John, Rangiora, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Cnr High and Church Sts, Rangiora, on Monday, December 2, at 2.00pm. Messages to the Jones family, c/- P O Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019