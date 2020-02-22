HOLMES, Doreen:
On February 11, 2020, lost a short battle with motor neuron disease, at home surrounded by her friends and family. Loved partner of Steve Rainey, loved mum of Christine Holmes, Angela Holmes (dec) and Graham Welsh, Judith and Andrew Lowery, Marina and Mark Brown and a loved Nana and great Nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Forever in our hearts".
In keeping with Doreen's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to the Holmes family C/- PO Box 772 Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 22, 2020