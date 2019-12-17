Doreen GRUBB

Guest Book
  • "So sad to learn of Doreen's passing Ross.She would want you..."
    - Terry Kennedy
  • "only happy memories of last 70 years Condolences to Ross..."
  • "Condolences to all"
    - Craig Mason
  • "Good memories of Doreen &Ross during the PGG days!"
    - Jill&Wally Bell
  • "Dear Ross, Steve and I share in your sorrow,what great..."
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Death Notice

GRUBB,
Doreen (nee Townsend):
Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, at Radius Elloughton Gardens, Timaru; aged 85 years. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, ecember 20, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Grubb Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.