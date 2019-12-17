GRUBB,
Doreen (nee Townsend):
Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, at Radius Elloughton Gardens, Timaru; aged 85 years. A service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, ecember 20, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Grubb Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 17, 2019