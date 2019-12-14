GRUBB,
Doreen (nee Townsend):
Passed away peacefully on December 10, 2019, at Radius Elloughton Gardens, Timaru; aged 85 years. Beloved daughter of the late Dorothy and Reginald Townsend. Beloved wife of Ross. Dearly loved sister of Janet and Derek Townsend. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of daughter Suzan Moore, and stepmother and mother-in-law of Liz and Alan Harkerss, and Andrew and Karen. A special thanks to all the staff of Radius Elloughton Gardens for all their amazing care and support of Doreen. Funeral Service details to follow. Messages to the Grubb Family, PO Box 4019, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 14, 2019