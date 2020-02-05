CRISP, Doreen Mavis:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Max. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne; Heather and Keith. Loved nana of Ryan and Nicky, Kurt and Joanne; Simon (deceased), and Jacob. Treasured grandma of Olivia, and Connor; Keira, Eva, and Ana; Rita, and Max. Messages for Doreen's family may be posted to the Crisp Family, C/- Galbraith Funeral Services, 26 King Street, Temuka 7920. A private family service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 5, 2020