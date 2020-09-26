BATCHELOR, Doreen Ann:
Doreen died peacefully at the Timaru Hospice on September 21, 2020; aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of Keith, much loved mother of Warren and Mark, treasured nana of Erica. In accordance with Doreen's wishes, a private service was held on Wednesday, September 23, to mark her passing. Thank you to all the Hospice staff for their wonderful care shown towards Doreen during her final days. Messages to the Batchelor family, C/- 18 Carlisle Street, Waimate.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 26, 2020