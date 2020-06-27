Doreen ANDERSON

Guest Book
  • "Condolences to the Niles family on the passing of Doreen,..."
    - Lesley Walker
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel
160 Mountain View Road
Timaru
View Map
Death Notice

ANDERSON, Doreen Eunice
(formerly Niles)
(nee Hitchcox):
Formerly of Clinton. Passed away at South Canterbury Hospice, Timaru on June 25, 2020; aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Bill Anderson (dec) and Wally Niles (dec). Daughter of the late Bert and Cora Hitchcox. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Helen Niles (Chch), Maurie and Pam Niles (Timaru), Bev Wilson and Ross Foster (Timaru), and Gail Rose and Peter Webb (Tauranga). Loved Nana to 7 grandchildren and Gran to 9 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully appreciated and can be left at the service. The family would like to acknowledge The Croft Rest Home and South Canterbury Hospice for their wonderful care of Doreen over the past 17 months. Messages to 98 Claremont Road, RD 4, Timaru, 7974.

Published in Timaru Herald from June 27 to June 29, 2020
