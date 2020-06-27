Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel 160 Mountain View Road Timaru View Map Death Notice



(formerly Niles)

(nee Hitchcox):

Formerly of Clinton. Passed away at South Canterbury Hospice, Timaru on June 25, 2020; aged 92 years. Loved wife of the late Bill Anderson (dec) and Wally Niles (dec). Daughter of the late Bert and Cora Hitchcox. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Helen Niles (Chch), Maurie and Pam Niles (Timaru), Bev Wilson and Ross Foster (Timaru), and Gail Rose and Peter Webb (Tauranga). Loved Nana to 7 grandchildren and Gran to 9 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law. A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Doreen's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully appreciated and can be left at the service. The family would like to acknowledge The Croft Rest Home and South Canterbury Hospice for their wonderful care of Doreen over the past 17 months. Messages to 98 Claremont Road, RD 4, Timaru, 7974.







