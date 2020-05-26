ROBERTSON,
Donald Murdoch:
On Friday, May 22, 2020, aged 85. Cherished husband and best friend of Patricia. Loved father of Jane and Martin Hall, and Lesley(-Anne) Robertson and Allan McLaren. Best Grumps of Catherine and Campbell, and Nicola and Liam. A private family cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, Timaru, or posted to PO Box 772, Timaru 7940. Messages to 85 Grants Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 26, 2020