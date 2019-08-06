McLEOD,
Donald Rogers (Don):
Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday, August 5, 2019. Aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 59 years. Wonderful father and father in-law to Scott and Anne McLeod (Havelock North), Lachie and Sarah McLeod (Timaru), Heather and Simon Charteris (Hastings), Fiona and James Macdonald (Te Anau). Precious Grandad of Harry, Olivia, Molly, Rose, Tom, George, Kate, Anna and Ben. A special thank you to all the hospital staff for the wonderful care Don received in his final days. A service for Don will be held at The Cheval Room, Hastings Racecourse, at 11.00am on Friday, August 9. Donations may be left at the Service for St John Ambulance. Messages to 'Highlands', 1942A State Highway 50, RD5, Fernhill, Hastings.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 6, 2019