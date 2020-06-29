McKENZIE,
Donald Cameron (Don):
On June 26, 2020 at Timaru Public Hospital; aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved dad and father-in-law of Malcolm, Andy and Yana, Fay and John Webb, and Craig and Nic. Treasured Granddad of Alice and Raiden, Nick, and Angus. Loved brother of Barbara Giggins and brother-in-law of Joan Hartley and the late Russell Stocker, Ken and Judith Stocker, and Joy Stocker. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 8B Hatton Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2020