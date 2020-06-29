Donald MCKENZIE

Guest Book
  • "We will miss your genuine friendship over the years.Our..."
  • "So sorry to hear this sad news. Our thoughts are with you...."
  • "My mom and I met Don and Margaret, and Margaret's sister..."
    - Holly Wile
  • "You will be sadly missed Don. It has been a pleasure..."
  • "Rest In Peace my dear brother You will live in my heart..."
    - Barbara Giggins
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

McKENZIE,
Donald Cameron (Don):
On June 26, 2020 at Timaru Public Hospital; aged 79. Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Loved dad and father-in-law of Malcolm, Andy and Yana, Fay and John Webb, and Craig and Nic. Treasured Granddad of Alice and Raiden, Nick, and Angus. Loved brother of Barbara Giggins and brother-in-law of Joan Hartley and the late Russell Stocker, Ken and Judith Stocker, and Joy Stocker. Loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Don's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by interment at Timaru Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be gratefully appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 8B Hatton Street, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald from June 29 to June 30, 2020
