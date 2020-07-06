McCULLOUGH, Donald:
In loving memory of Donald, our brother-in-law and uncle who passed away one year ago on July 6, 2019.
May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear,
How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.
Sadly missed along life's way, quietly remembered every day.
No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you're always there.
Loved, missed, remembered forever.
- Dave and Tracey, John and Trish, and Lisa and Griegan.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 6, 2020