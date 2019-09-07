Acknowledgement

McCULLOUGH,

Donald Ross:

Julie, Aaron, Sonya, Callum and their families would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us over the last few weeks following the sudden, sad loss of a loved husband, father, father-in-law and Grandad. The visits from family, friends and neighbours along with cards, floral tributes, phone calls, baking and help on the farm have been very much appreciated. Thank you to the many people who attended Donald's service and to those who travelled long distances to be with us. Special thanks to Jo Metcalf (Memory Funerals) for your care, respect and guidance, Wendy Millichamp (Celebrant) for conducting the lovely funeral service, Temuka Transport and staff for all your help at the stadium and to St John Ambulance, Mayfield. Please accept this as a personal thank you to everyone for your support and kindness. It was very much appreciated and will always be remembered.



Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers