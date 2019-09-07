McCULLOUGH,
Donald Ross:
Julie, Aaron, Sonya, Callum and their families would like to sincerely thank everyone who has supported us over the last few weeks following the sudden, sad loss of a loved husband, father, father-in-law and Grandad. The visits from family, friends and neighbours along with cards, floral tributes, phone calls, baking and help on the farm have been very much appreciated. Thank you to the many people who attended Donald's service and to those who travelled long distances to be with us. Special thanks to Jo Metcalf (Memory Funerals) for your care, respect and guidance, Wendy Millichamp (Celebrant) for conducting the lovely funeral service, Temuka Transport and staff for all your help at the stadium and to St John Ambulance, Mayfield. Please accept this as a personal thank you to everyone for your support and kindness. It was very much appreciated and will always be remembered.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 7, 2019