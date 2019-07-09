Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Donald Ross:

As the result of an on farm accident at home in Mayfield on July 6, 2019, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Julie, much loved Dad of Aaron and Hilary, Sonya and Heta, and Callum and Jody, and cherished and devoted Grandad of Olive, Alice, and Annie; Aria, Hami, and Kaia; and Conor, and Mason. The Boss of Fay, Jock, Flynn, Pa, Clyde, and Meg. Donald will be at home on Wednesday and Thursday between 2-4.00pm for those that wish to pay their respects. Donations to the Mayfield St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: The McCullough family, 965 Montalto Road, RD 8, Ashburton. A service to celebrate Donald's life will be held at The Alpine Energy Stadium, Ferguson Drive, Temuka, on Friday, July 12, at 1.30pm, followed by interment at the Temuka Cemetery.







Published in Timaru Herald on July 9, 2019

