McALISTER, Donald John:
Passed away peacefully at McKenzie Lifecare Geraldine on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved friend of Fay, and Lyn, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Janette, Mandy, and Jason and Andrea. An adored granddad of MaiLani; and Rose, and Emily. A much loved brother and brother-in- law of Ann and Terry Buchanan, and friend to many.
"Gone fishing"
Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. A celebration of Don's life will be held in Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), Timaru, tomorrow (Tuesday), February 25 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 24, 2020