Formerly of Fairlie; passed peacefully on October 3, 2019, at South Canterbury Hospice. Dearly loved son of the late Letty and Bob. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Vic and Ann (Fairlie), and the late Kathleen and Dinny Gardner, Phyllis and Ian McBeth, Nancy and Ian Harper. Dearly loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. According to Don's wishes a private service is to be held. Messages to 48 Gray Street, Fairlie 7925.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
