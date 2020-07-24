ANDERSON,
Donald (Donny):
(ex Timaru), passed away aged 86, on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home in Clarkville, Christchurch, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Muriel (dec). Cherished Father of Julie, Dave and Grant. Respected Grandfather to Hayley (China), Troy, Casey. Great-Grandfather to Finn, Cohen, Nikau. Sincere thanks to Kaiapoi Lodge and Access who supported us to care for dad In our home in his final days. A service will be held at Salisbury Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru on Saturday 25th at 11.00am. Garden flowers only please. All welcome. Messages to 184 flat 1, Otipua Road, Timaru or [email protected]
Published in Timaru Herald from July 24 to July 25, 2020