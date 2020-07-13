HARRISON, Dick:
(Mill Farm, Winchester)
29.8.27 - 11.07.20
Peacefully passed away on Saturday morning surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of the late Ellie, cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Tom and Kate (Blenheim), Margaretmary and Peter Comeskey (Christchurch), Richard (Winchester), Jane-Anne and Nick Mcilraith (Kerrytown), Matt and Debbie (Christchurch), Ed and Leah (Ashburton), Cecelia Ruth and Tristan Harcourt (Christchurch). Loved Grandfather and friend to his 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Kindly cared for in his later years by the wonderful staff at Wallingford Rest Home. There will be a Requiem Mass for Dad at St Joseph's (Temuka) on Wednesday, July 15, at 1.30pm, followed by interment in the Temuka Cemetery, all welcome. Messages to PO Box 6, Winchester.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 13, 2020