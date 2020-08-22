SANDFORD, Diane Josie
(nee Donaldson):
On August 21, 2020, peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Vaughan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stefan, Amanda and Malcolm, and Michael. Cherished Grandma of Evie, and Hamish. A much loved sister, and aunty, and all her extended family. Messages to the Sandford family, PO Box 81, Kirwee 7543. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Friday, August 28, at 2.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 22, 2020