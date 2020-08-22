Diane SANDFORD

Guest Book
  • "To my beautiful friend ever whom I met at West School in..."
    - Sally Reid
  • "Deepest sympathy to you all at this sad time.Tapp girls"
  • "My thoughts are with you at this sad time .Many memories ..."
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Harewood Crematorium Chapel
Wilkinsons Road
Christchurch
Death Notice

SANDFORD, Diane Josie
(nee Donaldson):
On August 21, 2020, peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village. Dearly loved and treasured wife of Vaughan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stefan, Amanda and Malcolm, and Michael. Cherished Grandma of Evie, and Hamish. A much loved sister, and aunty, and all her extended family. Messages to the Sandford family, PO Box 81, Kirwee 7543. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Christchurch, on Friday, August 28, at 2.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
