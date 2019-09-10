PHILLIPS, Diana Rachel:
Peacefully after a long illness at South Canterbury Hospice on September 9, 2019. Loving wife of 54 years to Ian. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Mark and Paula, Andrea, and Barry. Adored Nana Di to Liam; Jacob, Matthew and Jessica; and Holly. A service celebrating Diana's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. The family wish to thank all the staff at the South Canterbury Hospice, and Dr Jenny McGechie for their support and care of Diana. Messages to 72 Hunter Hills Drive, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019