On December 4, 2019 at Rosebank Resthome, Ashburton, surrounded by her family. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved partner of Maurice C Reid and much loved wife of the late Trevor Dellow. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Gary, Malcolm and Trudi, and Julie and Peter Clemett. Treasured Grandma of Hamish and Ayla, Matilda, Nic, and Connor. Much loved and respected by the Reid family. Messages to the Dellow family c/- P O Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ashburton St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Diana will be held in Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton on Tuesday, December 10, commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium.







DELLOW, Diana Helen:On December 4, 2019 at Rosebank Resthome, Ashburton, surrounded by her family. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved partner of Maurice C Reid and much loved wife of the late Trevor Dellow. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Gary, Malcolm and Trudi, and Julie and Peter Clemett. Treasured Grandma of Hamish and Ayla, Matilda, Nic, and Connor. Much loved and respected by the Reid family. Messages to the Dellow family c/- P O Box 472, Ashburton 7740. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ashburton St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Diana will be held in Our Chapel, cnr East & Cox Streets, Ashburton on Tuesday, December 10, commencing at 2.00pm. Followed by cremation at the Ashburton Crematorium. Published in Timaru Herald on Dec. 6, 2019

