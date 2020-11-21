Desmond MCINTOSH

Death Notice

McINTOSH,
Desmond Russell (Des):
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice Sth Canterbury on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Rhonda, and a cherished father and father-in-law of Diane and Stephen, Sue and Noel, Russell and Julie, Slade and Viv, and their families, and stepfather of Wayne, and Jan. Dearly respected Desie of Pam, Toss, Susan (dec), Trevor and Karen, Jill and Craig, and their families. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. In keeping with Des's wishes, a private family farewell and cremation has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 21, 2020
