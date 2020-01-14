KAY, Desmond Hugh (Des):
Peacefully at Talbot Park on January 12, 2020; aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Trudi, Fiona and Trevor Corry, Lisa Timmings, Christopher, and Angela. Loved brother of Bernard. Much loved grandad of all his grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Talbot Park for their loving care. A service celebrating Des's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to Radio Rhema would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Kay Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
