JOYCE,
Desmond William (Des):
Peacefully at Lister Home Waimate, on Thursday, January 9, 2020; aged 79 years. Dearly loved father and father in law of Carolyn and Craig Stevenson, Sharon and Selina Currie-Joyce, Craig Joyce, and Kerry Joyce. Loved grandad and great-grandad to all his grandchildren. Much loved brother and brother in law of Ann and Selwyn Pullar, Graeme and Kath Joyce, Denise and Sid Campbell, and Trevor Joyce and Diane Andrews. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Lister Home. A Service celebrating the life of Des will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to the Joyce Family, PO Box 60, Springfield 7681.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 13, 2020