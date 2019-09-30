CROWE, Desmond Terence

(Des): MBE, JP

Loved husband of the late Eileen (nee O'Donnell) and father of Marie, Pauline, Denise and Tim; and their husbands and partners Rod, Tony and Cris. He was a very loved grandfather of Xavier, Tyrone, Bridie, Shannon, Jessica, Gabriel, Pablo, Bradley and Patrick and great-grandfather of Te Taonga and Goldie. Des was a highly regarded uncle, brother-in-law, friend and colleague of many. Des's funeral will be held at Christ The King Church, Burnside Christchurch on Wednesday, October 2 at 1.30pm.

'May the road rise up to meet you and the wind be at your back. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the hollow of his hand'."



