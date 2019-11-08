Desmond BRAKE

  • "So sorry to hear of Des's sudden passing. Sincere..."
    - Sylvia Hodgson
  • "Sorry we can't be with you on Thursday but will be with you..."
    - Kerry and Dale Lynch
  • "In loving memory of Uncle Des"
    - Sandra Williams
  • "Saw Uncle Des and Aunty Elaine over 2 years ago when in CH..."
    - Sandra Williams
Death Notice

BRAKE,
Desmond John (Des):
On October 30, 2019, unexpectedly at home; aged 77 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Elaine, loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Jackie, and Tania, and a loved grandad of Dion, Jody, Mia, Ty; and Chase. Loved son of the late Ella and Jack, loved brother and brother-in-law of Joyce and Doug (dec) Scott, the late Shirley and Wally Root, Kerry and Dale Lynch, and a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Messages to the Brake family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Des has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
