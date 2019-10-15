HUNTER, Desley Pearl:
Suddenly at Timaru on Monday, October 14, 2019, aged 71 years. Dearly loved and adored wife of Jeff. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and Aaron Hazlewood, and Lisa and Mike Ross. Devoted Nan of Dylan and Cole; Kohbyn, Iroquois, Massey, and Quarteah. Much loved sister, sister-in-law, and auntie to all her family. A service celebrating Desley's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Monday, October 21, 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the South Canterbury Hospice would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 16 Lindsay Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019