SULLIVAN, Derry Smyth:
26.11.1942-1.11.2018
An internment of ashes will take place at Timaru Cemetery on Friday November 1, 2019 at 11.00 a.m., the first anniversary of the passing in Brisbane of our beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend, Derry Smyth Sullivan. It will be followed by a gathering in the lounge of St Thomas' Church, Mountain View Road at 1.15 p.m. Please come and share memories, stories, and refreshments. All welcome.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 26, 2019