PETTIGREW, Derek Russell:
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, aged 67 years, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jacquie, loved father of Shaun and the late Dallas. Loved stepdad of Erin and Rob, Kate and Leighton, and Lucy. Loved granddad of all his grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Elaine, Ian and Nina, Malcolm and Pauline, Daphne and Bill, Lorraine and Nolan, Neville and Kaylene, and the late Ngaire. At Derek's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 172b Otipua Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2019