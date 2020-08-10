Denise ROSE

Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Peter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cynthia and Simon, David, Angela and Chris, Allan and Debbie (all of Queensland, Australia), Marie and Simon (St Andrews). Loved and cherished nana of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A loved sister of Mac (Picton), Sam and Judy (Timaru), and the late Glenda. Special thanks to the staff at Christchurch and Timaru Hospitals for their special care of Denise, and Daffodil House in Christchurch. At Denise's request, a private family service has been held.

Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 10, 2020
