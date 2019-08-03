HALL, Denise Joy:
At home in Waimate on August 1, 2019, aged 72 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Troy, Clayt and Tricia, and loved nana of Kayla, and Shanice; and Lupo, great-nana of Kaylan, TK, and Teina, and a loved cousin of Nicky. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Leonie and Norma, Beverley (dec) and John Mansell. Treasured friend of Sue. A service for Denise will be held at the South Canterbury Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Monday, August 5, at 2.00pm. Messages to 13 Town Belt, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 3, 2019