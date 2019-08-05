WINEFIELD,
Deborah Simone (Debbie):
Peacefully after a courageous journey at Timaru Hospital on August 2, 2019, with family at her side. Dearly loved mum of Kaleb and his partner Brianna. Treasured youngest daughter of Robyn Hessell and Bill and step daughter of Vic Hessell. Absolutely adored sister and sister-in-law of Anne and Barry Curtis and Karen Winefield and partner Robin Wilson. Loved aunty, great-aunty, and friend. A service to celebrate Deborah's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to 112 Princes Street, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 5, 2019