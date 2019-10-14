WATSON, Dean:
Peacefully at his home on October 11, 2019, with family at his side. Beloved husband of Anne. Loved and respected Pop of Tracy and Berrick Krahnen, Barbara Watson and Scott Wilesmith, Susan, Kelvin and Amanda, and Benjamin. Loved Poppy of Tayla, Jesse, Mackenzie, Charlotte, Ryleigh, Caitlin, and Meret. Loved brother and brother-in-law of James, Shirley and Leo Neale, Tom and the late Leslie, and Peter. A service to celebrate Dean's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Dean Family C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019