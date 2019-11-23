WALLIS, Dawn
(Catherine Dawn):
Passed away on November 20, 2019 at the South Canterbury Hospice, aged 81. Loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother of Helen, Russell and Tracy, Sandra and the late Geoff, Cameron and Jacqueline, Paul, Wendy and Mark, Mitch and Noelle. Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service for Dawn will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to 90 Kent Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 23, 2019