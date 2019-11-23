Dawn WALLIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn WALLIS.
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Betts Funeral Services
33 North St
Timaru
View Map
Death Notice

WALLIS, Dawn
(Catherine Dawn):
Passed away on November 20, 2019 at the South Canterbury Hospice, aged 81. Loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother of Helen, Russell and Tracy, Sandra and the late Geoff, Cameron and Jacqueline, Paul, Wendy and Mark, Mitch and Noelle. Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter Trust would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service for Dawn will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to 90 Kent Street, Timaru 7910.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.