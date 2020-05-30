ROLFE, Dawn Frances:
At Talbot Park Hospital on Thursday, May 28th 2020, aged 87. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Barry, Evelyn and Alan Robinson, Mandi and Garry McPherson, Ian and Debbie. Much loved Nana of James, and Elle; Shiabhan, and Nakita; Christopher, and De-arn; Codie, and Johnny, and loved Great-Grand Nana of Piper. A loved sister of Jenny, and Lyn.
"Gone to be with Jim"
At Dawn's request, a private service will be held. Messages to 7 Rugby Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on May 30, 2020