MAXWELL,
Dawn Lillian (nee Platt):
Formerly of Ruapuna and Upper Waitohi. Peacefully at Radius Elloughton Gardens, on August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Keith. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Dion and Janine (Dubai), Dereli and John Todd (Rangiora), Shelley and Kristian Wiles (Sydney), and Nalini Maxwell and Phil Murphy (Sydney). Beloved Nanee to Jemima and Amelia, Cai and Llion, and Tadhg.
'A life well-lived leaves behind a beautiful bouquet of memories'
Family wish to thank all the staff from South Canterbury Hospice and Radius Elloughton Gardens for all their love and care. In keeping with Dawn's wishes, a private celebration had been held. Message to 3 Willow Place, Gleniti, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 18, 2020