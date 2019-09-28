BURGESS,
Davis Leach (Dave):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, Timaru, on September 23, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Tony Barnet, Willie and Mai, David (deceased) and Christine, Peter and Lianne, Catherine and Jim Nelson, Elizabeth and Allan Bisset, Rosemary, Chris and Krissi. Loved Grandad of 24 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Vera and the late Maurice, Phyllis, Edna, Tom, Alice, Mamie, Hazel, Basil, Bob, and brother in law and uncle of his extended families. A service celebrating the life of Davis will be held at Waimate Funeral Home Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Waimate will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Burgess Family, 9 Churchill Place, Waimate.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 28, 2019