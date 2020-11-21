WELCH, David Ian (Dave):
Passed away peacefully, but suddenly, on November 15, 2020. Loving husband of Lex. Loved father and father-in-law of Gareth and Kathryn. Sadly missed brother and brother-in-law of Anne Stratford and Murray Stratford (deceased), Peter, Graham and Jan, Alan and Carol; Francis Lee and Bob Lee (deceased), and Malcolm and Gig Driver. Dear uncle, great-uncle and friend. According to David's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 24 Kiwi Drive, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 21, 2020