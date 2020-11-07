STOCKS, David Alfred:
Passed away peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Wendy. Loved brother of Robert, loved brother-in-law of Colleen and the late Ross Spencer, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service for David will be held at South Canterbury Funerals, corner North and Latter Streets, Timaru, on Monday, November 9 at 1.00pm, thereafter to the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to PO Box 772, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 7, 2020