David SHAW

  • "My condolences to you all. He will be sorely missed by..."
    - Rosie Fuller
  • "sorry for your loss of your brother Kerry"
SHAW,
David Roland (Dave):
Peacefully after a long illness at Hospice South Canterbury on May 18, 2020; aged 73. Loved son of the late Adam and Patricia Shaw (Whanganui). Dearly loved father of Janelle and Andrea. Loved Pop of Isaac; Soffe, Travis, and Lewis; Tyler and Ruby. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Allan (Australia), and Janet (dec) and Darrel Purton, Kerry and Margaret (Twizel), Phil and Carol (Taihape), and Alaine (Auckland). Fun loving and dearly loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A private cremation has been held and details of a Memorial Service will follow at a later date. Messages to 122 MacKenzie Drive, Twizel 7901.

Published in Timaru Herald on May 19, 2020
