PRIDDLE, David John:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. In his in his 69th year. Brian, Ross, and Rose would like to thank all concerned for your kind thoughts and messages, phone calls, flowers, cards, baking and your support in many other ways. Thank you to all the emergency services, including Craig and Nicki (Galbraith Funeral Services) who were exceptional with their support after David's sudden death. To everyone, your kindness has been deeply appreciated.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 11, 2020