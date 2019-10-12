GRANT, David William:
David passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, age 91. Loved husband to Margaret (deceased) and beloved husband and best friend of Mary Rose. Father of John, Allan and Peter. Grandfather to Angela, Michael, Paul and Melissa and great-grandchildren. Cherished stepfather to Leonard and Rachel, Campbell, David and Melanie, Marion and Raymond, Robbie and Andrea. Adored Grandad to Jordan, Alex and Aljay, Shion, Anna and Rio, Harley, Andrew, Teejay and Teigan, and Margaret. At David's request a private service has been held. Messages to PO Box 4136, Highfield, Timaru. Many thanks to the Cancer Society, St John and the District Nurses.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 12, 2019