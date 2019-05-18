David CUNNIFF

  • "Rest well m8 Enjoyed our laughs and. Music together ..."
    - Jenny &Rob Milford
  • "Our loving thoughts go out to David's family. We will..."
    - Cheryl Hobson
  • "One of a kind, Dave was a naturally funny man who never..."
    - Barry Milner
  • "Good memories of Dave,always enjoyed his humour,rest in..."
    - Jill &Wally Bell
  • "I remember when I was young playing soccer for Geraldine..."
Death Notice

CUNNIFF, David:
Peacefully at South Canterbury Hospice on May 16, 2019, with family at his side; in his 70th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Averil, loved and adored Dad and father-in-law of Carl and Angie, Trudy and Scott Cowles, Rebecca Cunniff and Glen Grieve. Cherished Poppa of Donica, Jaxon, and Ariana; Jake, Flynn, and Lochie; and Harry. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law to his family and newly found extended family and uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 70 Wilson Street, Seaview, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald from May 18 to May 20, 2019
