PRESTON, Darcy Wilson:
On October 8, 2020 suddenly at Woodend. Dearly loved son of the late Clifton and June Preston, loved brother and brother-in-law of Bill and Sheila (Lake Tekapo), and the late Wayne. Darcy was loved by his nieces Heather and Elizabeth and their families, and was a dear friend to his mates at Woodend. Messages may be sent to the Preston family, c/- PO Box 27, Lake Tekapo 7945. At Darcy's request, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 17, 2020