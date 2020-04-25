Acknowledgement



SHEAT, Daphne Ellen:

Yvonne, Dianne, Pamela, Bill and their families would like to sincerely thank you for the phone calls and cards, with your kind words written about Mum. We realise that because of the Covid-19 virus, many were unable to attend Mum's Memorial Service. Mum was an outgoing, friendly, people person, always with a ready smile and would always have plenty to chat about. We, as a family, will miss her loyalty, lovely even nature and warm presence. A special thank you to Rev Josh Taylor and Rev Alan Cummins for their support. We would also like to acknowledge Dr Paul Keys, Julian Donaldson (Betts) and the staff at Glenwood Home for their care. Please accept this as a personal thank you.



