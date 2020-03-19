Daphne SHEAT

Guest Book
  • "Dear Pam & family - our thoughts are with you at this time..."
    - Brian Drury
  • "Pam, Richard, Paul and Edward - we were so sorry to hear of..."
    - Miriam Swanson
  • "I am so sorry to hear about Daphne. My prayers and..."
    - Rev. Janet McDonald
  • "i am very sorry to see that daphney has passed away a very..."
    - eve webley
  • "My Sincere condolences with the passing of Daphne Barry..."
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
3:00 p.m.
St John's Church
Wai-iti Road
Timaru
View Map
Death Notice

SHEAT, Daphne Ellen:
Passed away peacefully at Glenwood Home, on March 18, 2020, in her 92nd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne and Barry McCully, Dianne and David Jones, Pamela and the late Ross Swanson, Bill and Rosemary, friend of Helen Watt, and a much loved Grandma and Great-Grandma. A memorial service for Daphne will be held at St John's Church, Wai-iti Road, Timaru, on Saturday, March 21, at 3.00pm. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 193 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.

logo
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.