HOLMES, Daphne Georgina:
Allan, Lynne, Lyn and families wish to express our gratitude and thanks to everyone for the love and support following the passing of a very much loved mother, mother-in-law, gran and great-gran. Your thoughts, calls, baking, flowers and many cards were so much appreciated. Special thanks to the caring staff at McKenzie Healthcare and to Karen Harris and Ro Acland for their wonderful support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of appreciation from us all.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 15, 2020