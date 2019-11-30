GIBBS, Dane Gregory:
Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. A cherished son and mate of Lyn and Robbie Douglas (Timaru), and friend of Kurt, and Micaela. A loved grandson of the late Eunice and Allan Gibbs, and a respected nephew and cousin of David and Ellen (Perth), Euan and Wendy (Palmerston North), Kaylea, Sean, and Kate. Dane's family wish to sincerely thank Dr Morris, Diabetes Team, St John, Timaru Hospital, The Christchurch Dialysis Team, Nephrology Team, Kidney Transplant Team and ICU South. Messages to 15 Ansley Street, Parkside Timaru. At Dane's request a private cremation has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 30, 2019