Acknowledgement

CUNNINGHAM,

Damon Robert:

It is hard to believe that it is one year ago tomorrow since you suddenly left us. Thank you for the many memories that keep popping into our lives. Love Mother and Terri. Terri and I would like to thank everyone who has supported us during the last year with food, fruit, flowers and all the lovely cards that were sent to us and the ongoing phone calls and visits. Special thanks go to Timaru Police, Townsville Police, ongoing support and kindness from John McGlashan, Westpac Bank for doing a home visit. Gary Burtenshaw, South Canterbury Funeral Services and Rockhampton Cremation Services, Queensland, Australia. Thanks go to Brendan who flew from the UK and spent time with us, Brendan and Damon were mates from kindy days. Damon was cremated at Rockhampton, Queensland on the August 1, 2018 and his ashes are at home with us. Thank you all.

Sarah and Terri Cunningham.



